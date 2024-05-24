Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Manager David Bell Explains Why Tyler Stephenson Didn't Get Chance Against San Diego Padres

This was a poor decision.

James Rapien

May 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) celebrates a double in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
May 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) celebrates a double in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Reds manager David Bell didn't call on Tyler Stephenson during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Padres in 10 innings. It was a questionable decision [at best] in real time and it clearly didn't work out for the home team.

"He was ready to hit the whole day," Bell said after the loss. "He's been swinging the bat great. He's one of our best hitters. To not find the opportunity to get him in is a little tough. There were several times where we get one more runner on base, he's hitting and the situation just never came up."

Stephenson has a .302/.339/.509 slash line in the month of May. He has a .400 batting average since May 14. He's been one of the small bright spots in what has been an awful month for the team.

Bell could've had Stephenson pinch hit. He could've had him be the designated hitter for Thursday. Instead, they struggled at the plate (again) and one of their best hitters didn't get a chance.

Listen to Bell's explanation, plus ESPN 1530's Mo Egger reacts to the decision in the video below:

