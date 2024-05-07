Cincinnati Reds Add Key Pieces to Roster Ahead of Key Stretch
The Cincinnati Reds made a flurry of roster moves before their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
They activated right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas and centerfielder TJ Friedl from the injured list. They also selected the contract of outfielder Conner Capel and called him up to the MLB roster.
Outfielder/designated hitter Nick Martini has been optioned to Triple-A and outfielder Bubba Thompson has been optioned to Double-A Chattanooga to make room for Friedl and Capel.
Also, in order to add Capel to the 40-man roster, Ian Gibaut was transferred to the 60-day IL. This move is more procedural than anything as he has been on the IL for almost 60 days and will not be ready for a call-up before that timeframe passes.
