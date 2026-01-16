Cincinnati Reds Make 3-Way Trade With Angels and Rays

The Cincinnati Reds were part of a three team trade on Thursday night that saw them trade Gavin Lux to the Los Angeles Angels, according to Jeff Passan.

Left-handed relief pitcher Brock Burke is headed to Cincinnati. The difference in pay is the big factor here for the Reds. Lux will make $5.25 million this year, while Burke will make $2.33 million.

The Tampa Bay Rays were the third team involved as they sent Josh Lowe to the Angels. Right-handed pitcher Chris Clark will head to Tampa from Los Angeles.

Burke has pitched decently for two teams in five seasons. He has a 3.88 career ERA in 264 1/3 innings. He had pitched for the Texas Rangers before the Angels.

It seems like there may be another move coming soon for the Reds. This trade feels like the start of multiple moves for a Cincinnati team that needs more hitting. By moving Lux, they save money and can put those resources toward a bat that will help their lineup.

