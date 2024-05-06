The Good, Bad and Ugly From the Cincinnati Reds' 11-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles
The Cincinnati Reds were dominated in Sunday's 11-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. They fall to 16-18 on the season.
Here's the good, bad and ugly from Cincinnati's fifth loss in a row:
The Good
Sam Moll pitched another scoreless inning. He has a 0.00 ERA this season. He was the only Reds pitcher to give up zero runs today.
The Bad
Nick Lodolo didn’t have the greatest start, allowing four runs in five innings on four hits. It's his first start of the season that the Reds didn't win.
The Ugly
The hitting was horrible. The Reds had three hits on the day.
The pitching was also horrible. Giving up 11 runs seven of them coming from the bullpen is not ideal.
To put it in perspective, the Orioles had the the same number of home runs as the Reds had hits.
The Reds get Monday off. Hopefully they can reset before they play the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast