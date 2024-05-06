Inside The Reds

The Good, Bad and Ugly From the Cincinnati Reds' 11-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles

The Reds are 16-18 on the season. They've lost five-straight games.

Caleb Sisk

May 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33)
May 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) / Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds were dominated in Sunday's 11-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. They fall to 16-18 on the season.

Here's the good, bad and ugly from Cincinnati's fifth loss in a row:

The Good

Sam Moll pitched another scoreless inning. He has a 0.00 ERA this season. He was the only Reds pitcher to give up zero runs today.

The Bad

Nick Lodolo didn’t have the greatest start, allowing four runs in five innings on four hits. It's his first start of the season that the Reds didn't win.

The Ugly

The hitting was horrible. The Reds had three hits on the day.

The pitching was also horrible. Giving up 11 runs seven of them coming from the bullpen is not ideal.

To put it in perspective, the Orioles had the the same number of home runs as the Reds had hits.

The Reds get Monday off. Hopefully they can reset before they play the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world. He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 