Cincinnati Reds Lose to Orioles 11-1, Swept By Baltimore
Today was a very bad day for the Reds, as they lost to the Orioles 11-1. They were swept by Baltimore and have lost five-straight games.
Nick Lodolo gave up four runs in five innings, including two walks and six strikeouts.
The Reds gave up three home runs in this one including one from Anthony Santander to cap off the game. Baltimore scored five runs in the ninth to put the game away.
The Reds only run came from a Jake Fraley single in the ninth inning. They finished with just three hits on the day.
The Reds fall to 16-18 on the season. They play the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET.
