Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

The Cincinnati Reds are reportedly interested in bringing back Miguel Andujar, whom they traded for at the trade deadline last season, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

After coming over to Cincinnati at the deadline, the veteran absolutely mashed the baseball, slashing .359/.400/.544 with 11 extra-base hits in just 34 games.

Throughout his career, the 30-year-old has been known as a player who rakes against left-handed pitching, slashing .297/.332/.475 with 104 extra-base hits, including 36 home runs.

While many fans would love to see them bring back Andujar, it feels like a bit of an odd fit at the moment. Tyler Stephenson, Spencer Steer, Matt McLain, Sal Stewart, Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Noelvi Marte are all right-handed hitters who will be in the lineup on most days. That leaves just JJ Bleday, Will Benson, Elly De La Cruz (switch hitter), and TJ Friedl as your only left-handed hitters.

Andujar has played for the New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Reds over his nine-year MLB career.

While Andujar would certainly improve the offense, it feels like a left-handed hitter would make much more sense. If it is the best they can do ahead of Spring Training, they should make it happen.

Miguel Andujar, off big 2025 season (.318 BA, .822 OPS), is drawing significant interest. Rangers, Padres, Cardinals, Reds, Cubs, A’s among many in play. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 19, 2026

