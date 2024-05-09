The Good, Bad and Ugly From Cincinnati Reds' 5-4 Loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks
The Reds lost their eighth consecutive game today in a 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Here's the good, bad, and ugly from today's game:
The Good
Jeimer Candelario had a good day with two hits in four at-bats. He hit a solo home run and scored twice. He has five hits in the past two games and has rebounded after a slow start.
The Bad
Fernando Cruz gave up a run, a hit, and two walks in the eighth inning to lose the game. The Reds rallied from a 4-1 deficit to tie the game at four, but Cruz gave up the game-losing run.
The Ugly
The losing streak continues on as the Reds have now lost eight straight. They're 16-21 on the season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast