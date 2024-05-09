Inside The Reds

The Good, Bad and Ugly From Cincinnati Reds' 5-4 Loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Reds fall to 16-21 on the season.

Caleb Sisk

Reds players and manager David Bell meet at the mound during the Reds vs. Diamondbacks game on
Reds players and manager David Bell meet at the mound during the Reds vs. Diamondbacks game on / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Reds lost their eighth consecutive game today in a 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Here's the good, bad, and ugly from today's game:

The Good

Jeimer Candelario had a good day with two hits in four at-bats. He hit a solo home run and scored twice. He has five hits in the past two games and has rebounded after a slow start.

The Bad

Fernando Cruz gave up a run, a hit, and two walks in the eighth inning to lose the game. The Reds rallied from a 4-1 deficit to tie the game at four, but Cruz gave up the game-losing run.

The Ugly

The losing streak continues on as the Reds have now lost eight straight. They're 16-21 on the season.

Published
Caleb Sisk

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world. He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 