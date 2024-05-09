Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Rally, But Losing Streak Continues After 5-4 Loss to Arizona Diamondbacks

The Reds have lost eight-straight games.

Diamondbacks Pavin Smith (26) makes it back to second base during the Reds vs. Diamondbacks game on / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Thursday. They rallied in the seventh inning, but came up short. Cincinnati falls to 16-21 on the season. They've lost eight-straight games.

Hunter Greene gave up three runs and issued five walks in five innings.

Joc Pederson struck early in the first inning for the Diamondbacks with a solo home run.

Jeimer Candelario continued his hit streak with a home run that tied the game 1-1 in the fifth inning.

The Diamondbacks responded with two runs in the sixth inning and another run in the seventh to extend their lead to 4-1.

The Rally Reds came alive in the seventh as Elly De La Cruz smacked a RBI single that drove in Candelario. Spencer Steer hit a two-RBI signle that drove in De La Cruz and TJ Friedl to tie the game 4-4.

The Reds didn't get over the hump, as Corbin Carroll hit a RBI single in the eighth to give Arizona the lead for good.

Up Next

The Reds take on the San Francisco Giants Friday night at 10:15 PM ET.

