Cincinnati Reds Rally, But Losing Streak Continues After 5-4 Loss to Arizona Diamondbacks
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Thursday. They rallied in the seventh inning, but came up short. Cincinnati falls to 16-21 on the season. They've lost eight-straight games.
Hunter Greene gave up three runs and issued five walks in five innings.
Joc Pederson struck early in the first inning for the Diamondbacks with a solo home run.
Jeimer Candelario continued his hit streak with a home run that tied the game 1-1 in the fifth inning.
The Diamondbacks responded with two runs in the sixth inning and another run in the seventh to extend their lead to 4-1.
The Rally Reds came alive in the seventh as Elly De La Cruz smacked a RBI single that drove in Candelario. Spencer Steer hit a two-RBI signle that drove in De La Cruz and TJ Friedl to tie the game 4-4.
The Reds didn't get over the hump, as Corbin Carroll hit a RBI single in the eighth to give Arizona the lead for good.
Up Next
The Reds take on the San Francisco Giants Friday night at 10:15 PM ET.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast