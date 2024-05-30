Reliever Jorge López Calls Mets 'the Worst' MLB Team in NSFW Rant
Tell us how you really feel, Jorge López.
López was ejected for arguing with third base umpire Ramon De Jesus in the eighth inning of the New York Mets' 10–3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at Citi Field. On his way off the field, López chucked his glove over the netting above the Mets' dugout and into the stands.
When he was asked about his on-field antics after the game, López doubled down on his actions and obliterated the Mets in what ended up being a contender for the baseball rant of the year.
"No. I don't regret it," López said of his glove toss. "I think I've been on the worst team in the whole f--king MLB. Whatever happened happened."
Reporters went back to López in the clubhouse to confirm he really did call the Mets the worst team in baseball. He did say that, indeed.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza addressed López chucking his glove into the stands during his postgame press conference.
"Whenever you're going through a stretch like this, you're going to see some emotions from players, from anybody in here," Mendoza said. "But what we saw from López is not acceptable. We will address that internally here."
López owned a 2.25 ERA just over a week ago, but it has climbed to 3.76 after allowing five runs in his last three outings, including a two-run homer by Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday. After losing eight of their last 10 games and winning just seven of 26 games so far in May, the Mets sit in fourth place in the NL East.
"I'm ready to come back tomorrow if they want me here," López said.
The Mets apparently do not want López around, as SNY's Andy Martino reported shortly after the reliever's rant Wednesday that the 31-year-old López will be designated for assignment.
New York returns to the field Thursday to host the defending NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks for a four-game weekend series at Citi Field.