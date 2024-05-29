Jorge López Chucks Glove Into Stands After Ejection During Mets' Latest Meltdown
There are not many MLB ball clubs going through it right now like the New York Mets.
The Mets, who have lost eight of their last 10 games and are 7–19 in May, were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. And in the eighth inning of the series finale, reliever Jorge López joined a long list of Mets players to have a meltdown on the field.
López entered the game in the eighth with the Mets trailing 5–3. He was assessed an error on a pickoff attempt gone wrong, and then gave up a two-run double to Miguel Vargas and a two-run homer to Shohei Ohtani.
In the next at-bat, López thought Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman offered at a pitch. When third base umpire Ramon De Jesus disagreed, López argued the call and was quickly ejected. López continued to shout at De Jesus as he walked off the field and hurled his glove into the stands before disappearing into the dugout.
One lucky fan is going home with quite the souvenir.
"That's where the Mets are at right now," an analyst said on the SNY broadcast.
López, an All-Star is 2022, has hit a rough patch lately, allowing a home run in three straight outings. He hasn't pitched in a Mets win since a 6–5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on May 16.
New York has sunk to 22–32 through 54 games and currently is 15 and 1/2 games behind the first-place Phillies in the NL East. The Mets will continue an 11-game homestand at Citi Field on Thursday with a four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks.