Report: Yankees Eye Rockies Infielder As Potential Eugenio Suárez Backup Plan
With Major League Baseball's trade deadline a week away, the New York Yankees are looking for help in the hot corner.
Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez, who has hit a whopping 36 homers this season, is the hot name on the rumor mill. The Yankees are certainly interested—and have inquired—in bringing in his services, but they reportedly have a backup plan in the works.
According to a new report from MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand, the Yankees have interest in Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon if they can't get a deal done for Suárez.
Suárez, 34, is slated to become a free agent after this season while the 30-year-old McMahon's current contract runs through the 2027 season. McMahon is in the midst of his ninth MLB season, all with the Rockies, and was named an All-Star last year. This season, he's slashing .219/.315/.406 with 16 homers and 35 RBIs for the MLB-worst Rockies.
The Yankees have had six different players play at least one game at third base this year: Oswald Peraza (47), Oswaldo Cabrera (33), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (29), Jorbit Vivas (12), Pablo Reyes (5) and J.C. Escarra (2). As Suárez enters the deadline on a heater and the best bat available, several teams could be willing to give up a better package than the Yankees are willing and able to offer. Although the D-Backs just got swept by the Houston Astros which bumped them 5 1/2 games back of the National League's third wild card, they could decide to keep Suárez too.
Even if he doesn't land in pinstripes, the Yankees seem zeroed in on getting help at third base ahead of the July 31 deadline.