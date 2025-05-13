45-Year-Old Rich Hill Signs Minor-League Deal With AL Central Team
Rich Hill is back in baseball.
The 45-year-old lefty has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Kansas City Royals, the team announced Tuesday. He's expected to report to Triple-A Omaha, where he'll join the Storm Chasers' rotation.
If promoted to MLB, the Royals would be the 14th franchise that Hill has played for throughout his lengthy career in the big leagues. Should he get the call to the bigs, he'd be tied with Edwin Jackson for the most MLB teams that one player has played for in league history.
Hill debuted in 2005 with the Chicago Cubs. He's made 386 pitching appearances in his career, having played for almost half of the teams in MLB, including the Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres. He spent the most time with the Red Sox throughout his career, having played a total of six seasons in Boston.
Hill last pitched in MLB in 2024, when he made four relief appearances for the Red Sox and recorded a 4.91 ERA with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.