45-Year Old Pitcher Called Up From Minors to Play for 14th MLB Team
On June 15, 2005, Rich Hill made his MLB debut with the Cubs, pitching an inning in relief against the Marlins. More than two decades later, the now-45-year-old lefty received a similar call-up, this time by the Royals, per MLB.com's Anne Rogers.
Hill is expected to make his debut for his 14th different major league team in his 21st MLB season, and could take the mound as early as Tuesday for Kansas City, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
Hill has put together one of the most unique careers in modern baseball history, bouncing around to nearly half of the league's teams across 17 stints with clubs. The full timeline:
- Cubs (2005 to '08)
- Orioles (2009)
- Red Sox (2010 to '12)
- Guardians (2013)
- Angels (2014)
- Yankees (2014)
- Red Sox (2015)
- Athletics (2016)
- Dodgers (2016 to '19)
- Twins (2020)
- Rays (2021)
- Mets (2021)
- Red Sox (2022)
- Pirates (2023)
- Padres (2023)
- Red Sox (2024)
- Royals (2025)
He also had a brief stint with the independent Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League in 2015 before joining Boston for his second stint.
Hill signed his minor league deal in May, making nine starts for the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, posting a 5.36 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 25 walks in 42 innings. He allowed two earned runs in 3.2 innings for the Red Sox last season, striking out five.