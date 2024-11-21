Rob Manfred Addresses Public Doubt of Athletics' Planned Relocation to Las Vegas
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred discussed a handful of topics with reporters on Wednesday at league headquarters, including the latest with the Oakland Athletics' proposed relocation to Las Vegas.
The A's played their final game at the Coliseum in the East Bay in September and plan to play the next three seasons in Sacramento as their proposed ballpark is built on the site of the Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
However, shovels have yet to hit the ground to begin construction of the stadium that is supposed to be ready for Opening Day in 2028. Questions remain about the A's finding the funds to start constructing the $1.5 billion project.
Manfred affirmed Wednesday the A's planned move to Las Vegas remains as scheduled.
"I understand there seems to be some sense of doubt that persists out there, but [owner] John Fisher is completely committed to the process," Manfred said [via The Athletic]. "The building’s been demolished. The site’s available. They are on track for a 2028 opening. They’ve gone through the process of demonstrating that whether or not he takes local [investment] partners, he has the capacity to build the stadium. We’re full speed ahead."
A's executive Sandy Dean said in October that Fisher plans to invest $1 billion of his own money into construction of the stadium, which is expected to begin next spring.
The A's plan to present the proof that they have the necessary funds at an authority meeting on Dec. 5.