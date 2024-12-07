Rob Manfred Clarifies His Stance on Controversial 'Golden At-Bat' Idea
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred created a firestorm when he claimed that there was "buzz" around the Golden At-Bat idea at the recent owners meetings during an appearance on The Varsity podcast with Puck's John Ourand.
Basically, if the Golden At-Bat rule were in place, one team could choose one at-bat in every game to use its best hitter, even if it wasn't that hitter's turn in the batting order.
The idea was met with widespread skepticism from players, fans and pundits. During a Thursday interview at the Italian American Baseball Federation annual gala, where Manfred was honored, the commissioner clarified his own stance on the rule while attempting to ease the concerns of those who were displeased with the idea.
"For people who are concerned about that kind of change, I'd make a couple of points," Manfred told the Yes Network, according to MLB.com. "No. 1: It has come out that I have spoken publicly about this kind of change a few years ago, that I was not particularly in favor of it, and that remains the case."
"But more importantly: To go from the conversation stage to this actually showing up in Major League Baseball is a very, very long road. If you don't like the idea, I wouldn't be that concerned about it right now."
Manfred confirmed that conversations about the Golden At-Bat did indeed take place, but that they were "very preliminary" in nature and were privy to the owners on the league's Competition Committee, and not the full ownership group.
Eight-time All Star and 2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers and three-time All Star Liam Hendriks of the Boston Red Sox were among the players to speak out against the rule.
"No, no, no," Freeman said. "I'm old school, you know, even as a young guy. I like baseball. I'm a baseball purist. So I'll go no."
Hendriks was more blunt, saying that it's a "horrible idea."
Luckily for these players and uneasy fans, it sounds like the idea is very far from being implemented.