Rob McElhenney Used Bryce Harper, Chase Utley to Throw Out Perfect ‘First Pitch’
The MLB London Series has produced various viral moments, but one historical moment ahead of Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets may have them all beat.
Actor Rob McElhenney, best known for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, was poised to throw the first pitch before the game on Sunday. He stepped out onto the field at London Stadium sporting a Phillies jersey, ready to throw the pitch to former Phillies World Series champion Chase Utley. However, McElhenney's wife Kaitlin Olson ran onto the field and changed the course of the pitch.
Apparently McElhenney couldn't decide between throwing the first pitch to Utley or Phillies star Bryce Harper, so he decided to include them both.
Olson rolled the ball to McElhenney, who was playing as shortstop, who then threw to the former second baseman Utley, who then threw to Harper at first base. McElhenney invented the first "double play" before a game.
Check out the awesome moment here.
It'll be interesting to see if other celebrities establish this method instead of a first pitch ahead of MLB games now.