Bryce Harper Hits Soccer Celebration After Smacking Home Run in London vs. Mets
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper seems right at home in London.
Harper, who walked the streets of London by day, is now hitting home runs by night during game action against the New York Mets on Saturday, as the Phillies slugger belted a game-tying solo home run during the top of the fourth inning, a frame that saw Philadelphia break the game open with a six-spot.
Then, to put a cherry on top of the home run, Harper, in an ode to soccer fans across London and the United Kingdom, perfectly hit a soccer celebration right in front of the Phillies' dugout.
Perfect form by Harper. The Phillies star is seeing the ball just as well across the pond as he did in the United States, as he reached base in his first three at-bats with a single, double and the solo shot.
Harper and the Phillies held a 6-1 lead over the Mets after four innings.