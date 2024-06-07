Rob Thomson Hung Out With Phillies Fans at Philadelphia-Themed Bar in London
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson is a man of the people.
Thomson and the Phillies are in England for the 2024 MLB London Series against the New York Mets, and Philadelphia's skipper took the time to check out a Philadelphia-themed bar—appropriately-named Passyunk Avenue, after the neighborhood in South Philadelphia—to spend time with Phillies fans.
Thomson, surrounded by fans of the team, was urged by a man in the bar to "say something." The Phillies manager then proposed a toast to the 2024 Phillies in a video posted onto Crossing Broad's account on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Toast to the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies," Thomson said as he raised his glass to cheers from fans.
Thomson has every reason to toast to the Phillies (44-19), who own the National League's best record and are just a game-and-a-half behind the New York Yankees for the best record in MLB.
MLB's London Series spans two games, beginning with Saturday's first pitch at 1:05 p.m. ET and concluding with Sunday's 10 a.m. ET tilt, with both contests set to be played at London Stadium.