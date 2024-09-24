Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon Announces Retirement After 14 Seasons
Charlie Blackmon is hanging them up.
The longtime Colorado Rockies outfielder announced his retirement Monday night after 14 MLB seasons. A four-time All-Star, Blackmon has been a staple in Colorado's lineup for nearly his entire career. He has put up some excellent numbers.
The Rockies selected Blackmon out of Georgia Tech in the second round of the 2008 MLB draft and he never played for another franchise—a rarity in this day and age.
Blackmon has a few games left in his final season to add to things, but the 38-year-old has fantastic career numbers. He boasts a .292 batting average, .352 on-base percentage and has slugged .479 for an .831 OPS. He has 1,797 career hits, 226 home runs and 797 RBIs. He won the National League batting title in 2017 with a .331 average, and won Silver Slugger awards in 2016 and 2017. Blackmon hit over .300 five times, and posted an OPS over .800 six times.
It will be strange not seeing Blackmon in the Rockies' dugout with his trademark beard and long hair. He's been a staple for years but is stepping away after an excellent career.