Rockies Hit New Low With the Saddest Play Against the Dodgers

Andy Nesbitt

This mistake by the Rockies was tough to watch.
This mistake by the Rockies was tough to watch.
The Colorado Rockies, who as of June 26th have just 18 wins on the season, have had a brutal year so far and they hit a new low during Wednesday night's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers when two of their infielders botched what should have been an easy out.

This might have been the saddest moment of the 2025 MLB season. That it happened in the pouring rain only made it all the more depressing.

Los Angeles' Max Muncy hit a pop-up to the right side of the infield that looked like would be an easy out. Second baseman Thairo Estrada appeared like he was going to make a play on the ball but then he lost it either in the rain or the lights and put his glove on his head to protect himself from being hit by the ball. First baseman Michael Toglia then did the same thing before having the ball bounce right next to him. That plated two runs for the Dodgers, who went on to win the game, 8-1.

The only saving grace here for the Rockies is that it was ruled an infield single.

Look at how sad this was:

That gets the biggest of yikes.

The loss dropped the Rockies to 18-62 on the season.

