Rockies Fire Manager Bud Black After 7–33 Start to 2025 Season
The Colorado Rockies fired manager Bud Black on Sunday despite the team beating the San Diego Padres 9–3 earlier in the afternoon. The Rockies have posted a disappointing 7–33 record so far this season, and lost 21–0 to the Padres on Saturday.
Rockies owner Dick Monfort posted a statement shortly after the news was announced.
"Our play so far this season, especially coming off the last two seasons, has been unacceptable. Our fans deserve better, and we are capable of better. While we all share responsibility in how this season has played out, these changes are necessary. We will use the remainder of 2025 to improve where we can on the field and to evaluate all areas of our operation so we can properly turn the page into the next chapter of Rockies baseball."
The Rockies promoted infield coach Warren Schaeffer to interim manager. His first series as interim manager will start on Monday as the Rockies travel to face the Texas Rangers.
Black has worked as the Rockies manager since 2017. In that span, he's posted a 544–690 overall record. Colorado only made the postseason during his first two years in '17 and '18.