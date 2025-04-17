SI

Rockies Fire Hitting Coach Amid 3-15 Start to 2025 Season

Colorado's long-time manager Clint Hurdle is set to take over for Hensley Meulens.

The Rockies have begun the 2025 season just 3-15.
The Rockies have begun the 2025 season just 3-15. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Colorado Rockies are shaking things up amid their shaky start to the 2025 season.

The team announced on Thursday afternoon that they've relieved hitting coach Hensley Meulens of his duties. Clint Hurdle, special assistant to the GM, will take over for the remainder of the season.

The Rockies have the worst record in baseball through the first month-plus of the season, starting the 2025 campaign just 3-15. They've scored a league-low 52 runs and allowed a league-high 103—resulting in an MLB-worst -51 run differential.

Thursday night’s 8-7 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers—despite being their highest-scoring game in over 10 days—was the straw that broke the camel's back for Meulens. Hurdle, a longtime Rockies coach and their manager from 2002 to '09, will now take over in his place.

Colorado is off on Thursday before returning to the diamond on Friday night, when they welcome the Washington Nationals to Coors Field for an 8:40 p.m. EST first pitch.

