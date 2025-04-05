Rockies' Game-Tying Inside-the-Park Home Run Called Back in Controversial Fashion
Colorado Rockies fans felt some heartbreak at the team's home opener on Friday, specifically in the eighth inning when second baseman Kyle Farmer scored an inside-the-park home run, but then it was called back.
Farmer's ball landed in left field and rolled to the back wall. Farmer rounded the bases quickly and made it all the way home before the Athletics could throw the ball to home plate. Part of the hold-up was because Farmer's ball got "stuck" under the wall near the foul pole. Athletics left outfielder Miguel Andujar was waving to have Farmer stop running.
At first, Farmer's hit was called a game-tying inside-the-park home run. But, the A's challenged the call and it ended up being overturned and called a double instead. The game still ended up being tied by Farmer's pinch runner.
Farmer was frustrated with the call being overturned as cameras caught him yelling towards the field while in the dugout.
And, to add to it all, it was snowing in Colorado.
Farmer's near homer was actually the second time on Friday in which the Rockies almost scored an inside-the-park home run. In the first inning, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar hit a triple and almost ran home for that home run.
The Rockies ended up losing 6-3 to the A's in 11 innings. Who knows how the game would've turned out if Farmer's homer stood.