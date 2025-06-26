Rockies Lose to Dodgers As Head-Scratching Baserunning Mistake Ends Game
Sometimes, it can be painfully obvious why the Colorado Rockies own MLB's worst record and have been off to a historically woeful start to the 2025 season.
The conclusion of Thursday's game against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers was one of those times.
With a man on first and one out in the ninth inning, the Rockies had the tying run at the plate while trailing 3–1. Second baseman Thairo Estrada hit a line drive to left-center field, which was caught in the air with ease by Andy Pages. Tyler Freeman, who was the runner on first, seemed to get a poor read on the ball, and he was caught in between bases when Pages rifled a throw over to first base. Freeman tried to slide in before the ball reached the base, but he was doubled up to end the game.
Have a look at at the baserunning disaster that capped off Colorado's 63rd loss of the season:
The Rockies have now been swept by the Dodgers in each of their two series this season, and mistakes like the one Freeman made on the base paths Thursday won't help change their fortunes against their dominant divisional foes.