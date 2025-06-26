SI

Rockies Lose to Dodgers As Head-Scratching Baserunning Mistake Ends Game

Karl Rasmussen

Colorado Rockies OF Tyler Freeman reacts after getting thrown out to end a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Colorado Rockies OF Tyler Freeman reacts after getting thrown out to end a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. / Screenshot via Fabian Ardaya on X
In this story:

Sometimes, it can be painfully obvious why the Colorado Rockies own MLB's worst record and have been off to a historically woeful start to the 2025 season.

The conclusion of Thursday's game against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers was one of those times.

With a man on first and one out in the ninth inning, the Rockies had the tying run at the plate while trailing 3–1. Second baseman Thairo Estrada hit a line drive to left-center field, which was caught in the air with ease by Andy Pages. Tyler Freeman, who was the runner on first, seemed to get a poor read on the ball, and he was caught in between bases when Pages rifled a throw over to first base. Freeman tried to slide in before the ball reached the base, but he was doubled up to end the game.

Have a look at at the baserunning disaster that capped off Colorado's 63rd loss of the season:

The Rockies have now been swept by the Dodgers in each of their two series this season, and mistakes like the one Freeman made on the base paths Thursday won't help change their fortunes against their dominant divisional foes.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/MLB