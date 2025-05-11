Rockies Pitcher Had Emotional Postgame Reaction to Manager Bud Black Being Fired
The Colorado Rockies fired manager Bud Black shortly after the team beat the San Diego Padres 9–3 on Sunday. The Rockies players found out the news right after the game, and some players were emotional about the move.
Black had been manager of the Rockies since 2017, so he'd made strong bonds with the team's long-tenured players, including starting pitcher German Marquez who's been with the Rockies since his career began in '16.
Marquez was holding back tears in the locker room when talking about Black's firing. It's clear that the pitcher really valued his time with Black.
"It's kind of sad, I've been with Buddy since '17," Marquez said, via The Denver Post's Patrick Saunders. "It's kind of hard, man. It's been a long time, a lot of years with that guy. A lot of byes, ups and downs. It is what it is, baseball's like this. And we have to keep moving forward."
Marquez picked up the win during Black's final game as the Rockies manager on Sunday. Marquez pitched seven innings tallying two strikeouts, three hits and one run to improve his season ERA to 8.27.