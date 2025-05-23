Colorado Rockies Off to MLB's Worst 50-Game Start in 130 Years
Weep for Colorado Rockies fans.
With Thursday's 2–0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Rockies were swept in four games, falling to 8-42 this season. That is the worst 50-game start in the modern MLB era, which dates back to 1901.
But that's not all.
In order to find a worse 50-game start in MLB history, you have to go all the way back to a time when sustained, engine-powered airplanes didn't exist and starting pitchers routinely threw 600 innings per season.
The 1895 Louisville Colonels, who started 7-43, are the only team in recorded MLB history to compile a worse record through the first 50 games of a season, according to The Denver Post.
The 2024 Chicago White Sox set the modern-era record for the most losses in a single season, with 121. But the Rockies are unfortunately cratering past the White Sox, as Colorado is on pace for 136 losses, which would surpass the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, who lost more games (134) than any team in MLB history.
The Rockies on May 11 fired manager Bud Black one day after losing by 21 runs to the San Diego Padres, with team owner, chairman and CEO Dick Monfort stating his belief that the club is "capable of playing better."
The Rockies are 1–9 in the 10 games since firing Black and turning managerial duties over to third-base coach Warren Schaeffer.
Colorado's next nine games are against the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets—clubs that boast a combined .575 winning percentage this season.