Rockies' Woes Reach Historic New Lows After Extra-Innings Loss to Cubs
It's been well documented just how tremendous the struggles of the Colorado Rockies have been in 2025.
The team is far and away MLB's biggest bottom feeders, and quite frankly, they have potential to be the worst team in league history if they can't turn things around.
The Rockies lost in painful fashion on Tuesday night, falling to the Chicago Cubs in 11 innings, 4–3. As such, Chicago has now clinched a series win over Colorado, meaning the Rockies have now lost 21 consecutive series, a woeful streak that dates back to last season. It's the longest such streak in MLB history, according to Opta STATS. The last time the Rockies won a series was in September of 2024 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when they won two of three games.
After Tuesday's loss, Colorado's record slipped to 9–46, and they're already 25 games out of the lead in the National League West. They're still seeking their 10th win of the season, and at this point, they'll just hope to have secured it by the time the calendar turns to June.
The Rockies close out their series against the Cubs on Wednesday. Their next series, and chance to snap their undesirable streak, will begin Friday, May 30, a three-game series on the road against the New York Mets.