Rockies Are Dream Come True for Record-Setting Stars
The 2025 season has been a forgettable one for the Colorado Rockies. They have set a franchise and National League record that nobody wants to set, with the most losses in a season. They are limping toward the finish line this weekend.
This will be a season that fans will want to flush away, hope for better results in 2026, and build around some young players and veterans. They have visions of Colorado being able to insert 2025 first-round pick Ethan Holliday into the lineup sooner rather than later.
Before the Rockies can look ahead to next season, they have some unfinished business to attend to, namely playing out the remaining 2025 schedule. In the last four days, they have been on the wrong end of history and milestones.
Rockies Allow Two Record Setting Home Runs in Four Days
As if the season has not been tough enough for Colorado, the Rockies in the span of the last four days allowed Mike Trout's 400th career home run on Saturday in a Los Angeles Angels win and Cal Raleigh's 60th home run of the season on Wednesday night in Seattle.
Trout's home run off of Jaden Hill was a 485-foot blast to left-center field and was the 10th-longest at Coors Field since 2015. Raleigh had two home runs in the Mariners' 9-2 win on the final road trip of the season for Colorado. In the first inning, he hit his 59th of the season, then in the bottom of the eighth, he hit his 60th off of Angel Chivilli.
Trout is on the backend of his career, and he continues to make a case for the Hall of Fame, and with each home run hit, he does. Raleigh has to be considered the frontrunner for the American League MVP Award, and He is in a race with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, but he made a case to seal the award with his two home runs on Wednesday night against the Rockies.
With everything that has gone wrong this season for Colorado, from firing Bud Black back in May to setting a franchise and National League record for losses with 115 and counting, allowing two record-setting home runs in a span of four days is icing on the cake in a frustrating season.
The Rockies close out the three-game series in Seattle on Thursday night with Raleigh two home runs shy of Judge's American League record of 62 he set in 2022.
With one game remaining against Colorado, could they give up three record-setting home runs in less than a week?
It's not out of the question, certainly in 2025, a season that can't end quickly enough on Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Then, everyone can turn their attention to 2026.