Ethan Holliday Impresses During His First Batting Practice With Rockies
Colorado Rockies fans got to see something they hope will be a sight for years to come: Ethan Holliday taking batting practice at Coors Field.
The fourth overall selection of the 2025 draft is seen as a future franchise cornerstone of this team, and based on his pedigree and how he's begun his professional career, there's a lot to like when it comes to the young slugger.
Already ranked first in the Rockies' pipeline and No. 17 overall in the sport, expectations are high for Holliday as he navigates the minor league ranks. In an ideal world, he will quickly vault up the farm system and prove he's ready for The Show, getting promoted to play alongside the current core of Hunter Goodman, Ezequiel Tovar, Brenton Doyle and others in a couple of years.
Ethan Holliday Puts On Show During Batting Practice
But that's for a later date. In the meantime, Holliday was able to give this fanbase a glimpse into the future when he put on a show during batting practice. Thomas Harding of MLB.com chronicled what took place, and Rockies fans should be excited.
"... he made this swing session memorable. After a get-me-acquainted first round, Holliday began blasting with regularity to center and to either bullpen. In fact, one went into the second deck in center, clearing the display pennant commemorating the 2007 National League championship," Harding wrote.
The power potential of the 18-year-old is what stands out. His 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame should only add even more pop to his bat once he fills out, but he's not lacking the ability to hit longballs in his current form right now.
Count his father, Matt Holliday, as someone who was impressed by what he saw at Coors Field.
"... I was impressed," he said. "I know he's got power. I pitched to him a lot. I know it's in there. He's such a controlled kid. The first round was nice and easy. I remember my first round, I was trying to hit it off the scoreboard."
That advanced approach and mentality is what makes Holliday such an intriguing prospect. Through 18 games with Single-A Fresno, he's slashed .239/.357/.380 with two home runs, four doubles and six RBIs. While he's struck out 33 times, he's also drawn 18 walks, which is a good sign.
The most important thing for the youngster is that he continues to develop, something that will happen in 2026 following his first taste of professional baseball this year. But it was still great to see someone who is expected to be a star for this franchise put on a show during batting practice to give this fanbase an idea of what they should come to expect in the future.