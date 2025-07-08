Rockies Falling Short of Even Lowest Expectations Placed on Them Coming Into Season
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, expectations weren’t very high for the Colorado Rockies.
The team made virtually zero impact moves during the offseason, content with running out a club lacking many recognizable names to drum up any excitement.
Riding a playoff drought of six consecutive years, many expected that to reach seven this year.
It wasn’t a bold prediction to make that the Rockies would miss the postseason. Taking one look at the roster, it was easy to see why reaching the playoffs would be difficult.
They did enter the year with playoff odds of 0.1% after all, as shared by The Athletic (subscription required) in this week’s MLB power rankings, taking a look at where teams stood in the preseason when it came to postseason odds and where they stand now.
But, even the lowest expectations placed on the team haven’t been met, as Colorado’s playoff odds are now 0.0% and the team is on pace to make the kind of history no franchise wants to be tied to.
Entering play on July 8, they have a 21-70 record and .231 winning percentage. That puts them on pace to break the record for losses in a single season that was set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121, coming out to a winning percentage of .253.
The Rockies are almost assured of finishing in fifth place in the National League West for the fourth consecutive campaign, and seem destined to be in that spot for years to come with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks all being playoff contenders.
Overall, this season has been a disaster for Colorado, but there have been a few standout performers.
Hunter Goodman has emerged as a legitimate building block for the franchise. At 26 years old, he is one of the best offensive catchers in the game with a .277/.322/.510 slash line, OPS+ of 121 and producing a bWAR of 1.6.
He has hit 16 home runs, 18 doubles and three triples with 50 RBI. No one else on the team has more than 32 RBI.
In the bullpen, Jake Bird has been excellent and could be a possible trade candidate. He has a team-high 1.9 bWAR, striking out 58 batters to go along with a 2.79 ERA across 48.1 innings pitched.
Jimmy Herget and Viktor Vodnik have also excelled out of the bullpen with 3.13 and 2.39 ERAs respectively, being two of the five players on the entire roster who have bWAR numbers of at least 1.0.
Alas, this certainly feels like rock bottom for a franchise that desperately needs to start developing some young talent to give the fan base some hope of things turning around any time soon.
