Colorado Rockies Star Prospect Has Red-Hot Week with Fresno Grizzlies
Colorado Rockies prospect Robert Calaz is proving that the power he’s shown in rookie ball can translate to Class A baseball.
The 19-year-old outfielder, who is playing his first year of full season baseball with the Fresno Grizzlies, is coming off a huge week at the plate as he tries to build a case for promotion to High-A Spokane later this year.
Calaz is the No. 3 prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline. The only prospects ahead of him are last year’s first-round pick, Charlie Condon, and Cole Carrigg, a competitive balance round B selection in the 2023 draft.
He put himself on the map with talent evaluators last year as an 18-year-old as he won the Arizona Complex League triple crown. He slashed .349/.462/.651 with a 1.113 OPS. He hit 10 home runs and 45 RBI. He added 12 doubles and five triples.
He continued to flash the tools that have made him so highly regarded during a week-long series against Modesto.
Calaz overwhelmed Modesto pitching for the week as he slashed .429/.480/.1.040 in six games, with two hits in four of the six games and one hit in another. He finished with a 1.528 OPS and drove in eight runs for the week.
Four of his nine hits were home runs, including the opener when he slammed two in a 2-for-4 performance.
The week raised his season slash to .277/.341/.476 with an .817 OPS. He has nine home runs and 36 RBI. The slugger has improved his batting average over the last 30 days. On June 8 he was batting .214 and has now elevated it by 63 points.
This is Calaz’s third year in the organization. He started last year with the Florida Complex League Rockies and ended it with Fresno. In 62 games he slashed a combined .344/.446/.633 with a 1.079 OPS. He also had 12 home runs and 56 RBI.
He started his pro career in the Dominican Summer League in 2023, as he played 43 games and slashed .325./.423/.561 with a .984 OPS. He also had seven home runs and 29 RBI.
The Dominican Republic native signed with Colorado during the 2023 international signing period for $1.7 million.
