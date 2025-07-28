Teams 'Have Reached Out' to Rockies About Acquiring These Two Stars
With Ryan McMahon now traded, arguably the Colorado Rockies' best trade chip is off the table.
Who they decide to move next will be interesting to see, with many controllable arms available who could net them a nice return if they decide to go down that route.
In terms of position players, it doesn't seem like anyone else will be on the move barring a major change from the front office. But that's not stopping other teams from trying.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, "multiple teams have reached out about All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman and center fielder Brenton Doyle."
Moving either one of those two would be seismic.
Brenton Doyle has gone from being a fourth-round draft pick in 2019 to a two-time Gold Glove winner in his first two seasons in The Show. He also had a breakout at the plate last year with a slash line of .260/.317/.446 to go along with 23 homers and 72 RBI for an OPS+ of 102. That was a major step forward from what he did in 2023, when he slashed .203/.250/.343 with 10 home runs, 48 RBI and an OPS+ of 53.
He hasn't been able to carry his 2024 performance over into this season, but at 27 years old, he appears to be a cornerstone to build around in the outfield based on his elite defense alone.
Hunter Goodman has been a revelation this year.
After the first two seasons of his big league career didn't go too well, he's been incredible thus far with a .281/.326/.513 slash line, 18 homers, 57 RBI and an OPS+ of 122.
It's easy to see why other teams around the league would be interested in these two players.
However, Feinsand is reporting it's not likely the Rockies would actually move their two rising stars, with him stating sources told him Colorado is "highly unlikely to trade either."
That at least should allow fans to breathe easier.
While other players on this roster are going to get traded, it doesn't appear like two of their best will be on the move.
