4 Rockies Players Who Must Be Dealt Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Colorado Rockies have to approach this deadline with the aim of getting back as many future assets as possible to bolster their rebuilding efforts.
That could result in a historic season occurring, with them setting the Major League Baseball record for the most losses in a 162-game campaign. But it's also a risk that has to be taken by the front office to create some sort of light at the end of the tunnel.
Hard decisions will have to be made, but it's why the executives get paid the big bucks.
More News: Will Rockies Rush Ethan Holliday Through Pipeline Too Quickly?
Here are four Rockies players who must be traded prior to the deadline.
Ryan McMahon
It's time.
McMahon has spent his entire career in Colorado, so this won't be easy. However, with not a lot of premium assets on this roster, the Rockies have to be aggressive with their fire sale, and that needs to include the slugging infielder who is starting to turn things around at the right time in terms of trade value.
His overall slash line of .212/.308/.376 is on pace to be the worst of his career since becoming a full-time big leaguer, but he had a bounce back showing in May and performed above those current numbers in June.
A potential issue is the $16 million he's owned in both 2026 and 2027, but for those teams that are looking to solve their issues at the hot corner, then trading for a player who's likely going to hit 20-plus home runs in five straight years could result in a nice return for Colorado.
Jake Bird
He might be the Rockies' best overall trade chip.
More News: Analyst Says Rockies Landed Several Potential Starters in Late Rounds of MLB Draft
In his final year of pre-arbitration, the arrow is pointing up on the right-hander with a 3.62 ERA across 40 outings with 59 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched this season.
At 29 years old, contenders would be getting him for an affordable price tag the next few seasons while he's in his prime, which should bring back a solid package for Colorado.
German Marquez
The year started off ugly, but he had a fantastic month of June with a 2.97 ERA in six starts.
As an impending free agent, the Rockies have to get back what they can for the veteran right-hander. They have to hope contending teams believe he's closer to the version he was in June compared to what he's done the rest of the season, but with the Coors Field factor in play, that could cause someone to take a chance on him.
Thairo Estrada
Colorado has to be aggressive ahead of the deadline, and moving the veteran second baseman should be something they do.
More News: Rockies Interim Manager Shares What He Wants To See From Team in Second Half
Signed to a one-year, $4 million deal this past winter with a $7 million mutual option for 2026, he has missed the majority of the campaign because he suffered a broken wrist before the season got underway.
Since returning, though, he's slashed .284/.312/.397 across 29 games with two homers and 18 RBI, looking much closer to the above average hitter he was in 2021-23 with the San Francisco Giants compared to the struggles he had last year.
If contenders believe he can help them at second base, then the Rockies have to trade him and get whatever they can back while he's performing at this level.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.