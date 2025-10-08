Another Rockies Front Office Member Resigns as Search for New GM Continues
Changes to the front office of the Colorado Rockies continues.
When Bill Schmidt stepped down from his role as general manager, that opened up the search for the Rockies to find a new architect of their baseball operations department. There have been plenty of rumored targets and names floated out there, but the process is just getting started.
All indications pointed to the fact that Colorado was willing to make sweeping changes to their front office, and this latest bit of news is a sign that this could actually come to fruition during the winter. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, assistant GM Zack Rosenthal is the latest to step down from his position with the club.
Rosenthal began with the Rockies in 2006 as an intern in player development. That came after interning for the Boston Red Sox and being an account manager for the Athletics. Rosenthal was then hired by Colorado as a baseball operations assistant and assistant general counsel. He held that role for four years before getting promoted to the club's director of baseball operations and assistant general counsel.
Eventually, he became an assistant general manager. He held that role for 11 years prior and was promoted to vice president of baseball operations in October of 2021, the role he held before resigning.
What Zack Rosenthal's Departure Means for Rockies
At the time of writing, it's not clear why Rosenthal decided to resign. Whether this was a mutual parting of ways or if the Rockies wanted to be respectful to a longtime employee and not present this as a firing isn't known. But more dominoes have started to fall in the changing landscape of this front office.
Whoever Colorado decides to hire, there's a good chance that Rosenthal would have been replaced anyway. However, it seems obvious that Dick Monfort and the other decision makers involved in this process are ready to completely overhaul how they have done things in the past. And that should be exciting for this fanbase.
According to Rosenthal's team bio, he assisted in contract matters, player transactions, payroll management, salary arbitration, statistical analysis, roster oversight, rules administration, advanced scouting and other aspects on the business side of things.
The criticism of those areas in the organization have been loud, so with Schmidt and now Rosenthal no longer with the team, that's a clear sign that a massive overhaul is set to take place for the Rockies instead of just hiring a new figurehead in place of Schmidt.
Who that person is going to be isn't known yet, but as the search for a new executive begins, another person from the previous regime is no longer with the club.