Best Moments That Came From Rockies Catastrophic 2025 Season
If it hasn't been hammered down enough, the Colorado Rockies just wrapped up their worst season in franchise history. In fact, it was one of the worst showings in MLB history as a whole.
The Rockies finished the year at 43-119, and although they were able to ward off the humiliating 121-loss record set by the Chicago White Sox in 2024, they set the modern day NL record for most losses in a singular campaign and continued their streak of seasons with over 100 losses.
Despite the hideous outcome of their 2025 campaign, there were some incredible moments that had Colorado fans roaring. Here are some of those top moments that made this fanbase proud.
Juan Mejia's Jump Save
While facing the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 17 for the finale of their three-game series, Rockies pitcher Juan Mejia made his first career save. But that wasn't the most notable thing that came from his performance, as needless to say, it was one for the books.
Mejia surged off the mound to go after Ketel Marte's ball and collided mid-air with first baseman Warming Bernabel. Despite the painful encounter, Mejia held onto the ball, fell to the ground in a supine position and recorded his first career save. The Rockies were able to clinch a 6-5 victory over the Diamondbacks and swept the entire set.
Massive Comeback Over Pittsburgh Pirates
Defeat has been the theme of Colorado's 2025 campaign, and they've left little room for pleasant surprises. However, the action that took place on Aug. 1 was a different story.
During the first inning, the Pittsburgh Pirates immediately took a massive nine-run lead over the Rockies. Things didn't start to turn around until the third inning when Bernabel smacked a homer to left field, driving Ezequiel Tovar and Jordan Beck to home to make the score 9-4.
During the fourth and fifth innings, Colorado scored six more runs, but they were still trailing Pittsburgh, who had 16 by the end of the sixth. Fortunately, a last-minute surge in the ninth inning saved the Rockies from another loss.
Two homers were hit in the ninth, along with one triple and a single. The final score was truly improbable, as the game finished 17-16 with Colorado coming away with the victory after their shocking comeback.
First Triple Play in a Decade
To the surprise of many, the Rockies made a near-perfect triple play early on this season. With all credit being awarded to Ryan McMahon, Kyle Farmer and Michael Toglia, the franchise pulled off its first triple play in 10 years.
It started with McMahon tagging third and sending the ball to Farmer at second base. He then fired it to Toglia at first, who was able to make an out on Jacob Wilson of the Athletics.
"That was a cool thing for people, for the fans who were maybe here for the first time, or people who don't see a lot of baseball," said former manager Bud Black, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com. "They saw a triple play."
Colorado fans are hoping that 2026 will have a different ending for the franchise, but for now, they're left with the memories of 2025 and the shocking moments that took place.