Five Takeaways From the Colorado Rockies’ Disastrous 2025 Season
The 2025 season for the Colorado Rockies was the worst in the team's history and nearly the worst in the history of the MLB. Losses came early and often, changes were made too slow, and the recovery never happened.
Surely with a year like this, the team as a whole can come away with some lessons and hopefully find a few glimmers of hope to look forward to.
Here are five thoughts that truly defined one of the hardest, and most painful seasons for the Mile High team.
Historically Bad Start
By the time May rolled around the floundering team had already amassed a record of 7-33. In the end, it turned out to be too much for them to overcome.
Ultimately, the start of the 2025 campaign cost manager Bud Black his job with a team that he led to two consecutive playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018. From that point on though, the team never had a winning record again.
Warren Schaeffer took over as the interim manager but never found a way to turn things around. The roster was likely demoralized and the hole was dug way too deep. The team was basically doomed from the start.
Front Office Failings
Over and over, the loudest complaints from both fans and analysts are simply related to the front office and the lack of direction. When looking around the league at other small-market teams, there has been action to either commit to a full rebuild or make huge commitments to spending on quality players.
Colorado, on the other hand, hasn't done either. In fact, they really haven't done anything substantial. No one can put their finger on a long-term plan. It seems a lot more like temporary fixes to plug holes with no definite direction.
Ultimately, in the end, the Rockies have ended up with a middle-of-the-road roster, not nearly enough talent to contend anywhere in the league, and not many valuable trade pieces to sell in a rebuild effort.
A Few Bright Spots in a Very Dim Year
Even though it is easy to point out the flaws in both the team and the front office, every rough year has some shimmer. Hunter Goodman was more than that. The young catcher was a bright spot.
Goodman gave fans something to look forward to each night. He emerged as a legitimate power threat. In a breakout year, he made his first All-Star game, slugged 31 home runs and had a slash line of .278/.323/.520 on 540 at bats.
Ezequiel Tovar continued to shine at the shortstop position. It is difficult to say how good Tovar could have been this year given that he was riddled with injuries early on.
After appearing in 93 games this year, it will go on record as the fewest for the 24-year-old in the last three seasons. Regardless, he still slashed .253/.294/.400. Next year will be a time for him to prove that he can come back strong after injury and remain an essential part of the team.
Finally, Brenton Doyle reminded fans multiple times how valuable his center field defense can be. Pair that with is incredible second half performance at the plate and you can certainly classify him as a pivotal piece in the Rockies roster.
Pitching Problems
This should come as no surprise, the pitching at Coors Field is brutal. The elevation and the park are a hitter's paradise and a pitcher's problem.
The Rockies took this to an all-new level in 2025. Lack of depth in the rotation, combined with an often overmatched bullpen, equated to disaster. Truly, until Colorado makes a concerted effort to develop or acquire new reliable arms, pitching will remain the Achilles' heel for the team.
Consequences of Being Idle
The biggest takeaway from Colorado this year may be the answer to the question of what happens next. The time is now or never for the front office to take action. Neither the morale of the team nor the loyalty of the fans can afford to stay idle and accept the status quo.
Bold action, not just simple change, has to occur and it begins in the front office. While the manager was changed mid-year, not even a peep has been heard in the days following the end of the season as to future moves at manager or general manager.
Whether this team restructures the leadership or finally commits to a complete rebuild, something has to happen. The fan's patience level must be wearing thin. The exceptional loyalty that has kept fans returning to Coors Field surely is not limitless.