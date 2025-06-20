Colorado Rockies Rebuild Has No End in Sight With Bottom Tier Farm System
The last time the Colorado Rockies qualified for the MLB postseason was in 2018, when they were swept in the NLDS by the Milwaukee Brewers after defeating the Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card Game.
Since that point, they have consistently been one of the worst teams in baseball, finishing at least 17 games out of first place every year. It would have been more that year had it not been a 60-game regular season impacted by COVID-19.
For three consecutive campaigns, which is almost assuredly going to be a fourth, they have finished in last place of the NL West.
This year, they are on pace to shatter the all-time record for losses, which was set last year by the Chicago White Sox with 121, and could conceivable finish at least 50 games out of first place.
Things are bad for the Rockies, who face unique challenges building a competitive roster because of the ballpark they play in.
Convincing pitchers to sign with Colorado is likely the tallest task any franchise faces in free agency.
As a result, they either need to hit on pitching prospects or acquire them via trade.
Unfortunately for the fans, neither has happened recently. The team is even lacking building blocks in the lineup.
Normally, when a team performs as poorly as the Rockies have, the one positive is it means selecting near the top of the draft and adding impact youngsters to the organization.
That isn’t even something Colorado can have optimism about, currently lacking any prospects who look like future stars in their farm system, which was ranked No. 20 by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
Charlie Condon, a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft, is the only prospect the franchise has ranked in the top 100 over at MLB Pipeline. At Bleacher Report, shortstop Ryan Ritter is No. 100 and outfielder Cole Carrigg is No. 78, with Condon coming in at No. 39.
A team that has made nine first-round picks since 2020, with five of them coming inside the top 10, having this lowly rated of a farm system is tough to pull off.
This rebuild looks like it is going to be a lengthy one unless some of the youngsters exceed expectations and turn into stars because the cupboard is looking quite bare.
