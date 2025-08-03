Colorado Rockies Talented Closer Exits Saturday’s Game With Injury
The Colorado Rockies were sellers at the deadline, and one player to go was reliever Jake Bird. Bird had thrown the second-most innings of any Rockies' reliever, behind Jimmy Herget. Colorado appears has the depth to replace him, especially with Victor Vodnik.
Unfortunately, as of Saturday, the Rockies may have to fill another hole in the bullpen.
During Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado's closer Seth Halvorsen left with an injury after throwing just five pitches. After the game, manager Warren Schaeffer provided an update on his closer.
"It don't look good. It's his elbow," he described the injury, per Kelsey Wingert-Lynch, Rockies field reporter.
It is never good to hear that any pitcher is dealing with an elbow injury. The fear is always that the pitcher will need Tommy John, but until an update has been provided, there's no way of knowing the severity.
There was no update as of Saturday night.
Halvorsen, 25, is in his first full season with the Rockies. He burst onto the scene last season, posting a 1.46 ERA, a 9.5 K/9 and two saves in his first 12.1 innings. He earned the closer's role, but has since struggled.
In 41 games before the injury, the right-hander threw 39.2 innings with a 4.99 ERA, a 1.538 WHIP and a K/9 of 8.2. The surface numbers aren't great, but he's throwing as hard as anyone in baseball, has an 88th percentile ground ball percentage (52.6) and is getting a 29.5 percent whiff rate.
He garnered some interested at the deadline, but ultimately stayed put.
Before transferring to the University of Tennessee, Halvorsen had Tommy John surgery when he was playing at the University of Missouri. As a 19-year-old freshman in college, he threw just 5.1 innings before the injury occurred.
A second Tommy John surgery is always tricky, and some pitchers aren't the same after having had two. In the event this is what Halvorsen is dealing with, he knows the rehab ahead of him.
In his stead, the options are to either do a bullpen by committee or hand the reins over to Jimmy Herget.
A seven year veteran, this has been one of the 31-year-old's best years. In 58.2 innings this season, Herget has posted a 2.91 ERA and a 7.5 K/9. His 1.7 bWAR is already the second best of his career.
Among the available options, Herget seems like the necessary choice. He's thrown more innings than anyone and has the best ERA in the bullpen.
The Rockies will certainly miss Halvorsen, but he will continue to be a big part of their future bullpens.
