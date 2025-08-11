Colorado Rockies To Recall Former Top Prospect Chase Dollander To Start on Monday
On Sunday, MLB.com's Thomas Harding reported the Colorado Rockies would be recalling Chase Dollander, who came into the season as their number one prospect. Dollander eventually made his debut earlier in 2025, but it did not go well.
Dollander was called up in April to make his debut and pitched in eight games before going on the injured list in May with a forearm injury. When he returned in June, he started seven more games before being optioned back to Triple-A.
The right-hander threw 68.2 innings, posting a 6.68 ERA, allowing 15 home runs and a 6.8 K/9. His -0.4 bWAR was a dissapointing showing, as it looked like Dollander could be the future of the Rockies' rotation.
Dollander was the ninth overall pick in the 2023 draft, once regarded as the best pitcher in college baseball before Paul Skenes burst onto the scene. The University of Tennessee alum shot through the minor leagues and made his debut in less than two years after being drafted.
He didn't make his pro debut until 2024, where he started in High-A, but eventually made it to Double-A. The former first rounder looked dominant in his first season in the minors. Through 118 innings, his ERA was 2.59 and he struck out 129 batters, a nasty 12.9 K/9.
The 23-year-old made his Triple-A debut in 2025. After a four inning, one run and five strikeout performance in his debut, Dollander was called up to Colorado.
In his return after being optioned, Dollander had three rough starts with Triple-A Albuquerque. Overall through four starts at that level, his ERA is 7.04. He has struggled with walks, walking 10 while striking out 17.
Dollander was scheduled to start at Triple-A on Sunday, but will instead head to St. Louis and start the first game of a three game series.
Nothing Dollander can do will affect the Rockies' season at this point. What he can do, however, is prove that he deserves a spot in the rotation moving forward.
In his shorter stint this season, one thing that stood out was his significant drop in strikeouts. Through three years in college and three levels of the minors, Dollander has never had a K/9 under 10.
According to Baseball Savant, his fastball is in the 93rd percentile at an average of 97.5 mph. His scouting report shows a plus slider, above average changeup as well as a curveball. His arsenal that made him highly sought after in the draft did not hold up in his first taste of the majors.
His chase rate was in the eighth percentile, whiff percentage in the 26th percentile, and his walk percentage was 15th percentile compared to his 14th percentile strikeout percentage.
With the season lost for Colorado, it gives Dollander the perfect opportunity to refine his stuff, learn how to pitch against big leaguers, and most importantly, learn how to pitch at Coors Field.
The Rockies clearly believe in Dollander and that he is ready for the big leagues. He breezed through the minor leagues and now is his opportunity to stick around in the majors.