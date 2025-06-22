Colorado Rockies Top Five Prospect's Hot Hitting Could Expedite MLB Call-Up
The Colorado Rockies have had a tough go of things for a few seasons now, but there has always at least been the hope that their farm system will come through eventually and supplement the roster with fresh talent.
There have been some early examples of this being the case, too, with Hunter Goodman and Ezequiel Tovar both turning into productive players.
However, some prospects have faded out as well, and unfortunately, that is just part of the deal when drafting or signing international free agents.
One player who is really turning heads is 2019 international free agent Yanquiel Fernández, who has been absolutely tearing up each level of the minor leagues and now looks comfortable at Triple-A Albuquerque.
The question is whether it might lead to a call up, especially if he continues to produce at current levels?
MLB Pipeline has him ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the Rockies system, and believes his ETA at the Major League level is set for this season. Does his production warrant a promotion?
Last season was an intriguing one for the young outfield prospect, as he looked exceptional with Double-A Hartford for 89 games. He slashed .283/.339/.439 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI. That warranted a promotion to Albuquerque. There, he struggled. He slashed .211/.268/.313 with two home runs and 18 RBI in 33 games.
This season he rapidly found his momentum and showed why he could be an MLB-caliber outfielder in the near future.
Through 59 games played, he is slashing .280/.340/.471 with 37 runs, 30 RBI, 10 home runs, 106 total bases, and 34 strikeouts to 20 walks. His power is the core of his game, and while his speed on the basepaths is not going to be an immense threat, his ability to make consistent contact creates an impressive mix of skills.
So far in 2025, he has spent 49 of his games in right field, and in 421 innings has 107 putouts, five assists, two double plays turned, and only two errors, good for a .982 fielding rate in a substantial amount of playing time. The other 10 games he has spent at DH, but he does provide value with his fielding, which is a net positive for his chances to get called up.
Hopefully, he can continue this hot streak of continued success and find his way onto the MLB roster in the near future to showcase his skillset there.
