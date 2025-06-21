Colorado Rockies Could Land 'Overpay' Package in Trade Proposal with Rays
The Colorado Rockies are going to be open for business yet again ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
However, it is fair to wonder just what exactly other franchises around the league are going to be shopping for when negotiating with the Rockies.
On pace to shatter the record for most losses in a season, which was just set last year by the Chicago White Sox with 121, there aren’t many intriguing trade chips currently on their Major League roster.
Relief pitchers Jake Bird and Seth Halvorsen could certainly draw some interest from teams around the league. Both are under team control through 2028 and 2030, respectively.
A team performing as poorly as Colorado should not hesitate to cash in on relief pitchers who are performing well above expectations in what is expected to be a seller’s market. Their value may never be higher.
Veteran infielder Ryan McMahon is another name to keep an eye on with 11 home runs and 12 doubles this season and the versatility to play second and third base.
His 1.7 bWAR is the second highest on the team, behind Bird, and he has a league-average OPS+ of 100.
However, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscrption required) has proposed the Rockies go even bigger, making a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The American League East contenders have had a void behind the plate for a long time and the former MLB executive believes Colorado ahs the perfect player to address that need: breakout star, Hunter Goodman.
It would be surprising to see the Rockies trade away one of their own bright spots in a dark year, but everything is likely on the table ahead of what will be another lengthy rebuild.
In exchange for their potential All-Star catcher, Bowden has proposed the Rays send right-handed pitcher Taj Bradley and outfield prospect Theo Gillen in return.
On the year, Goodman has a .285/.328/.518 slash line with an OPS+ of 128, hitting 14 home runs with 16 doubles, three triples and 46 RBI.
Only 25 years old, he fits the Rays timeline and isn’t arbitration eligible until 2027. His defense needs work, but the bat is legitimate.
For Colorado, this would be selling high, with Bowden writing, “This is an overpay for the Rays but would solve their biggest organizational need.”
Bradley would go right into the Rockies’ rotation, hoping he could regain the form he showed in the minor leagues when he was considered a top 100 prospect for multiple years.
Gillen, a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, has all the tools you want to see in an impact leadoff hitter. He gets on base with a .457 OBP and has excellent speed with 23 stolen bases.
It will be a few years until he reaches the Big Leagues, but the Rockies are in no rush as they look to replenish an underwhelming farm system despite their recent lack of success.
