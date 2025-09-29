Colorado Rockies Veteran Antonio Senzatela To Stay in New Role for 2026 Season
The 2025 season was new territory for the Colorado Rockies. Not only did they have a franchise worst season, but they fired manager Bud Black, who had been with the team since 2017. Interim manager Warren Schaeffer took over, but his future is uncertain.
The roster will look a little different next year, as well. One of the most storied pitchers in franchise history, German Marquez, is set to be a free agent. Ryan McMahon is gone, Michael Toglia has likely played his last game in a Rockies uniform, it's going to be a new look team in 2026.
One of the biggest changes the team made this year was to transitiion verteran starter Antonio Senzatela to the bullpen. According to MLB.com's Thomas Harding, this will be a permanent change heading into 2026.
Senzatela’s Transition to Reliever
Senzatela has been with the Rockies since 2017, the same amount of time as Kyle Freeland and just a year after Marquez's debut. In that time, he has pitched over 120 innings four times, had two seasons of at least 2.2 bWAR and became one of Colorado's most reliable pitchers.
That hasn't been the case since 2022. In August of that season, the right-hander tore his ACL and missed the rest of the season. After rehabbing, he returned to the mound in May of 2023, and after just two starts, went down with an elbow injury that required Tommy John.
He missed the rest of 2023 and didn't return until making three brief starts in September of 2024.
After sustaining multiple injuries, 2025 was Senzatela's full return. In 30 games, 23 starts, on the season, the 30-year-old threw 130 innings with 73 strikeouts, a 1.838 WHIP and 6.65 ERA. In his first full season since 2021, it was not how he wanted to return to the mound.
Senzatela was never able to get going and find a rhythm this season, and then he hit the injured list again from August 2-17 with a blister on his right hand. He made two starts, one five innings of scoreless ball, the other was four innings where he allowed five runs.
After that, he was transistioned to the bullpen.
"If you tell a player that you don’t know what the future holds for him going into the next year, it’s tough for him to prepare... potentially pitching toward the back end of our bullpen," manager Warren Schaeffer said of Senzatela's new role.
This season was not the typical reliever usage for the right-hander. In his final six outings of relief, five of them were multiple innings, including four of at least three. He threw 18 innings in that stretch with a 3.50 ERA.
Because he spent his entire career as a starter, he gives the Rockies a huge long relief weapon should they need it. Schaeffer said that he will be able to "max out" in just an inning or two next season.
Senzatela has a club option for 2027, but his five-year, $50.5 million extension is through next season. It could soon be the end of the reliable three-headed monster of Freeland, Marquez and Senzatela. He will spend next year trying to lock the door for more Rockies wins.