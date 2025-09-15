Could Rockies Turn To Familiar Face To Lead Their New Front Office Regime?
The Colorado Rockies are expected to reshape their front office this offseason.
Bill Schmidt, the current general manager who was hired on an interim basis in May 2021 before the tag was removed after that year, is likely going to be replaced. Whether that means he his reassigned and another general manager is hired in his place or a president of baseball operations is brought in to oversee everything is yet to be determined.
The Rockies need a different direction to get them out of the worst stretch in franchise history, though, and who they decide to hire to take on that responsibility is going to be crucial. Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post (subscription required), discussed some potential targets Colorado could pursue, and a familiar name was mentioned.
Andy McKay Listed As Potential Rockies GM Target
"Some candidates with ties to Colorado might be considered. Thad Levine, who was in the Rockies' front office from 1999 to 2005 before becoming assistant GM of the Texas Rangers and GM of the Minnesota Twins, would be a good fit. So would Seattle Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto, who pitched for the Rockies and served two stints in their front office, or perhaps Mariners assistant GM Andy McKay, who was Colorado's minor league peak performance director from 2012-16 before joining Seattle as farm director," Saunders wrote.
The Jerry Dipoto line will probably get the most attention. While the Seattle Mariners haven't had high-end success during his tenure there, many people around the sport view him as one of the better executives considering what resources he has to work with.
But it seems unlikely he'd leave the current situation he built with the Mariners to undergo the task of rebuilding the Rockies, even if he has that history with the organization as a player and later working within the front office.
However, it's the other Seattle executive who makes a ton of sense as someone who could take the job if there is indeed an opening. Andy McKay was with Colorado from 2012-16 as the peak performance coordinator. That was a role he took after serving as the head coach at Sacramento City College for 14 seasons from 1999-2012.
McKay left the Rockies for the director of player development job with the Mariners as one of the first hires under Dipoto. From there, he became the senior director of player development until he was promoted to the an assistant general manager role ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Leaving Seattle to take the GM role with Colorado would be the next step in his career, so when the offseason gets underway, McKay will be someone to keep an eye on.