Do Colorado Rockies Have Eventual Answer at First Base in Their System?
The emergence of Michael Toglia has been nice for the Colorado Rockies. But the first baseman has only been good for so much.
He was a solid power source last season. He hammered 25 home runs and drove in 55 RBI. This season, he has nine home runs and 28 RBI.
But his career slash leaves a lot to be desired. Through 261 games he has slashed .205/.280/.395.
He’s under team control through 2030. The Rockies don’t have to do anything with him. But, if they could find a power hitter with a better slash, that would be an upgrade over the former first-round pick out of UCLA.
But does Colorado have that replacement in their system? A review of the organizations shows potential replacements are further away than one might think.
Triple-A Albuquerque: Keston Hiura
With Toglia now in the Majors, Hiura is the everyday first baseman for the Isotopes. In his first 56 games of 2025 he has slashed .250/.373/.480 with 11 home runs and 38 RBI. He is third on the team in home runs and the leader among players still in Triple-A.
The 28-year-old was a first-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017 out of UC Irvine. He’s played 302 MLB games, including eight with Colorado earlier this year, and has a career slash of .235/.314/.442 with 50 home runs and 134 RBI.
Hiura was with the Rockies for eight games last month, but was designated for assignment, cleared waivers and returned to the Isotopes. He’s functional depth at this point in his career.
Double-A Hartford: Zach Kokoska/Jose Cordova
Both also play different positions. Kokoska can be an outfielder and Cordova can catch.
Kokoska has slashed .186/.276/.390 in 53 games with eight home runs and 28 RBI. Cordova has slashed .289/.422/.436 in 49 games but has four home runs and 15 RBI.
Kokoska looks like he has a higher power ceiling. The former 10th round pick in 2021 hit 20 home runs with Hartford last season. Cordova, an international signing out of Venezuela, is at his career high for home runs this season.
High-A Spokane: Aidan Longwell
Longwell, a former all-MAC selection with Kent State, is turning into a sneaky good first base prospect. Selected in the 17th round of the 2023 MLB Draft, he was the Northwest League Player of the Month for June after he slashed .375/.429/.636.
He led the Northwest League in average (.375), doubles (11) and RBI (24) while finishing second in slugging percentage (.636), OPS (1.065) and total bases (56).
The 23-year-old set has slashed 301/.363/.527 with 11 home runs and 57 RBI. He’s always hit well. In more than two minor league seasons he has a career slash of .313/.387/.468.
Class-A Fresno: Kevin Fitzer
Fitzer has put together a solid season for the Grizzlies. Through 67 games he’s slashed .260/.348/.372 with three home runs and 32 RBI. The Rockies selected him in the 16th round last year out of Cal State Northridge. The 23-year-old has good raw tools but will have to wait in line.
The Wildcard: Charlie Condon
The Rockies’ first-round pick last year was an outfielder at Georgia. But he also played at both corner infield positions with the Bulldogs, so he has versatility.
Since he joined the Rockies organization, he’s split his time between first base and left field. His power numbers in college were enticing. In 72 games in the minor leagues, he’s slashed 260/.357/.359 with four home runs and 32 RBI. He holds the NCAA record for home runs in a season, so the power is likely to come.
The Rockies just promoted him to Hartford. If the power doesn’t come around as hoped, he could stay in left field. But, if he emerges as the power threat the Rockies are hoping for, then he could supplant the first base prospects on the list, along with Toglia.
