Did Voters Snub Colorado Rockies Slugger in All-Star Game Voting?
Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman is having a breakout season at the plate despite the Rockies' dark times.
All-Star voting for the starting lineup ended on Wednesday, with Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith beating Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly. They were the top two vote-getters in the initial phase of voting.
Smith may be the best catcher in the National League, but based on performance its hard to believe that Goodman was unable to advance to the final vote.
Goodman leads National League catchers in multiple hitting categories. He’s the only catcher with more than 11 home runs, and one of only three in double digits, with 16. Goodman (50) also hs more RBI than Smith (43).
Smith and Goodman are tied for first among catchers in slugging percentage at .532. Smith has the upper hand with OPS at .950 and Goodman is second with .869.
What about Goodman and Kelly, who finished second in phase one voting?
Goodman leads NL catchers with 85 hits, with Smith at 71 and Kelly at 46. Kelly is fourth in RBI among catchers, but Goodman has 21 more than Kelly. Goodman has a .290 batting average compared to Kelly's .267. Goodman also leads Kelly in slugging percentage, with Goodman at .532 and Kelly at .483.
Kelly has played fewer games than Goodman, but the Rockies catcher puts on a show when he steps to the plate.
When it comes to Goodman and Kelly, the vote likely came down to how terrible the Rockies are and how well the Cubs are playing.
The Cubs have reached 50 wins while the Rockies are still fighting for their 20th. They’re on pace for the worst season in MLB history, while the Cubs league the NL Central.
In any professional sport a star on a struggling team is typically going to struggle for attention against a player on a more successful team.
Kelly's defense does give him an upper hand on Goodman. He's better in blocks, caught stealing and pop time per Baseball Savant. But, Kelly isn't that far ahead. Both are above average on blocks. Goodman and Kelly have a dead even caught stealing average and Kelly's pop time is just .01 quicker than Goodman.
Goodman's statistics don't matter enough to voters. It's possible Goodman could make the team as a reserve, as the Rockies must have a representative.
Was he snubbed? Maybe not up against Smith, but there is certainly a case to be made against Kelly.
