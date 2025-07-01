Rockies to Promote High Profile Outfielder Prospect For Major League Debut
It has been a rough season for the Colorado Rockies, but as they struggle at the Major League level, some of their more high-profile prospects are beginning to put it together in the minor leagues.
Just this week, news broke that both of their youngest top prospects who were drafted last year were being promoted to Double-A together in Charlie Condon and Jared Thomas, bringing the future stars another step closer to their MLB debuts.
There was another huge piece of news to break on Monday as well which impacts the Rockies lineup right now rather than just moving forward. As first reported by Francys Romero, Colorado is calling up current No. 5 prospect Yanquiel Fernández for his MLB debut this week.
Fernández appears to be likely to get his first start on Tuesday night in the series opener against the red-hot Houston Astros. For the most part, Fernández has played right field during his minor league career, so that is likely to continue.
In 64 Triple-A games this season with Albuquerque, the 22-year-old has slashed an impressive .284/.347/.502 along with 13 home runs and 39 RBI.
The numbers on Fernández have steadily climbed throughout his five years in the minor leagues, and it has gotten to a point where he is proving to be ready for the show.
Along with Condon -- who can also play third base -- and Thomas, Fernández is one of several elite outfield prospects in the organization including Robert Calaz (No. 3 in the system) and Zac Veen (No. 6 in the system) and hopes to be a key part of the lineup and defensive alignment for years to come.
While Condon, Thomas, and Calaz are likely a couple of years away from reaching the big leagues, Veen may have a chance to join Fernández with the Rockies sometime this year now that he is finally healthy.
In the meantime, all eyes are going to be on Fernández as he takes his first at-bats in Major League Baseball and tries to prove himself as a franchise cornerstone who is going to be a part of turning things around in the Mile High City.
