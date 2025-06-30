Rockies’ Top Prospect Named to All-Star Futures Game Roster
The Colorado Rockies’ power-hitting top prospect, Charlie Condon, has been named to MLB’s All-Star Futures Game. He is the only Rockies prospect named to the roster, making Colorado one of 13 teams to send only one player, barring any injury replacements.
Listed as MLB's No. 22 prospect, Condon is the only Rockie listed in the Top 100 after Chase Dollander graduated from the list earlier this year. Dollander started for the National League squad in last season's Futures Game, pitching a scoreless inning.
Just yesterday, Condon’s promotion to Double-A Hartford was announced after the third overall pick from last year’s draft put up a .309/.418/.418 line over 44 games at High-A Spokane and the Arizona Complex League. In June, Condon hit .317 with a .841 OPS with two home runs and 11 RBI.
The Rockies’ top prospect scuffled in his first 25 professional contests after signing his record-tying deal in July of last year, hitting .180 with a .518 OPS to go with only one home run and 11 RBI.
Fellow 2024 first-rounders JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals), Konnor Griffin (Pirates), Braden Montgomery (White Sox), Kaelen Culpepper (Twins), Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays), Slade Caldwell (D-backs), and Carson Benge (Mets) were also named to the Futures Game roster. Four players from the draft class, Chase Burns, Nick Kurtz, Christian Moore, and Cam Smith, have already made it to the big leagues and are ineligible for the event.
This year's seven-inning contest between some of the league's best prospects will take place on July 12, a day before the 2025 MLB Draft kicks off. Colorado holds the fourth pick in the upcoming draft after taking Condon at the third slot last season.
