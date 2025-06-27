Embarrassing Rockies Stumble Again with Errors Fueling Historically Poor Pace
The Colorado Rockies are not having fun this season. They are still having their best month on the season, but that’s not saying a whole lot as they’re now 1-6 in their last seven.
Unfortunately their losses (most of them) aren’t hard fought games, but instead filled with humbling errors and mistakes on both sides of the ball. Another unfortunate circumstance is the existence of social media as MANY are poking fun at the poor players who wear the colors of a bruise.
Bottom of the ninth yesterday against the Los Angeles Dodgers they were down two scores. On a blunder the Rockies lost on a double play. The official X account of CalicJoe reposted the video of how the game ended mentioning that “There are 29 Major League Baseball teams, and the Colorado Rockies.”.
More News: Rockies Top Prospect Charlie Condon Gets Free Broadcast Showcase
The only positive the Rockies have been hanging onto this season was their consistent hitting, but they only had two hits total last night.
In the game previous to this, against the Dodgers, a massive error on what should’ve been an easy out at the top of the sixth turned into another social media ridicule. With two outs and runners on second and third a pop fly went into the infield by first and nobody was able to bring it in.
Multiple players actually ducked and BarstoolBaseball via X made sure to repost it with the caption, “There will never be a team like the 2025 Colorado Rockies.”. Well, let’s hope not. In their defense it was raining pretty hard, so at least there was another outside factor.
More News: Rockies Announce Their President Will Step Down, Owner's Son To Take Over
In the modern era of baseball (post 1900) the worst record happened just last season when the Chicago White Sox lost 121 games. We’re at the midway point and the Rockies are on pace to lose 126 games.
There have only been two teams in MLB history to have more than 120 losses in a season, the other being the New York Mets in 1962. The Rockies will need to finish the season 25-56 to avoid being another.
Colorado is headed to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers to close out their month. Hopefully the second half of the season goes better than the first and they’re able to stay on the better side of history.
More News: Rockies Veteran Has One Flaw That Could Deter Being Moved Ahead of Trade Deadline
For more Rockies news, head over the Rockies On SI.