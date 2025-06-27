Rockies Veteran Has One Flaw That Could Deter Being Moved Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Colorado Rockies are a team that people are going to be keeping a close eye on in the coming weeks despite their struggles on the field.
On pace to break the single-season loss record set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121, people will want to see if history will be made two seasons in a row.
Also, they are one of the teams that will for sure be sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline in a few weeks, which could have an impact on the playoff races in both leagues.
More News: Rockies Veteran Slugger Named Top Target in Trade Proposal With Brewers
The Rockies don’t have a ton of desirable assets on their roster, which is part of the reason they are struggling as much as they are. But their offense has begun showing signs of life in June, which will turn some contending teams' attention to players in their lineup as potential trade targets.
A popular name on the rumor mill thus far has been third baseman Ryan McMahon.
More News: Rockies High Leverage Relievers Named as Targets in Trade Proposal With Mets
He has been mashing the ball in June with a .500 slugging percentage, hitting six home runs with three doubles through 23 games and 90 plate appearances.
Overall on the season, McMahon has a slash line of .221/.323/.402. He remains a solid source of some power with 12 home runs, 12 doubles and one triple.
There are some underlying metrics that hint toward better production being attainable. A change of scenery and being inserted into a lineup with more established Major League talent could help unlock that.
More News: Rockies Veteran Infielder Mentioned As Potential MLB Trade Target for Tigers
But there are some contending teams that could be hesitant to swing a trade for McMahon because of one glaring weakness in his game: his lack of clutch performance.
As shared by Thomas Nestico on X, the Colorado veteran has not stepped up and gotten the job done in the few high-leverage situations that have existed for the team.
McMahon has registered a clutch score of minus-0.94, which is inside the top 20 worst scores in the league, coming in at No. 17.
More News: Rockies Veteran Set To Return to Lineup Against Dodgers After Missing Previous Series
Should he be traded ahead of the deadline, it will be to a team that is in the playoff race with plenty of high-leverage situations lying ahead.
While clutch score isn’t predictive, it is based on everything a player has done up until this point, so some teams may look elsewhere knowing he hasn’t gotten the job done in the clutch yet.
Alas, things could change on a dime.
Being acquired could light a fire under him since McMahon hasn’t been in a playoff race since 2018.
For more Rockies news, head over the Rockies On SI.