Rockies Top Prospect Charlie Condon Gets Free Broadcast Showcase
Colorado Rockies fans won’t have to go to High-A Spokane to check out top prospect Charlie Condon on Thursday night.
MiLB.com has named Spokane’s game with the Hillsboro Hops as one of its free broadcast games for Thursday. The contest is set to start at 7:35 p.m. mountain time. MLB.com announced the broadcast information on Tuesday.
Condon is not only the Rockies’ No. 1 overall prospect but the No. 23 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
The 22-year-old outfielder started the season on the minor league injured list. On May 2, he started a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League Rockies before he was returned to Spokane on May 20.
Since his return to Spokane, he’s slashed .330/.460/.446 with a .905 OPS, with three home runs and 15 RBI. He also has four doubles. He’s balanced out his strikeouts and walks from his initial minor league appearance last year, as he has 25 strikeouts and 24 walks in 30 games.
Fans with a subscription to MLB.TV or the MLB app can watch the game for no additional cost. The game will also be shown on MiLB.TV, on its web site and on the MiLB app.
The game will also be shown for free on MLB.com, the MLB Pipeline and the MiLB homepages.
Condon spent last season at High-A Spokane where he played in just 25 games after the end of the collegiate baseball season. He slashed .180/.248/.270 with one home runs and 11 RBI. He also had four doubles, one triple and four stolen bases. He struck out 34 times and walked four times.
Condon was the Rockies’ first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in last July’s MLB draft. He signed a $9.25 million bonus contract with the Rockies, tying him for the largest signing bonus in history with another 2024 selection, Cincinnati’s Chase Burns, who just made his MLB debut.
Condon played his way into a first-round selection last season after he broke the NCAA home run record with 37 in his final season at Georgia. He led Division I in home runs and batting average, which led to him winning two of the college game’s top national awards, the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award, along with the SEC Player of the Year.
